Five Pine Wealth Management Makes New $387,000 Investment in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP)

Five Pine Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $569,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 143.7% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 43,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 25,909 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $37.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

