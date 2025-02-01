Five Pine Wealth Management Makes New $8.90 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Five Pine Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 7.5% of Five Pine Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.70 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.24 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

