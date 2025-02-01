Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co owned about 3.12% of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ASET stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 562. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Increases Dividend

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.4996 dividend. This is an increase from Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

