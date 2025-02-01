Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Trimmed by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

