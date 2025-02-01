Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.27. 15,995,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 61,578,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,294,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,989,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,347,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,108,000 after purchasing an additional 636,330 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 112.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after buying an additional 6,348,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,639,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $122,917,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

