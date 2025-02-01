Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Equifax by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Equifax from $304.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.88.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $274.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.87. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.02 and a twelve month high of $309.63.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $143,474.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,781.83. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

