Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.28 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $449.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $439.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.73. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $542.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.