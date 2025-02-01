Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 992,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,709,000 after buying an additional 165,671 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Orca Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

