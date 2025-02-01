Forsta AP Fonden Sells 1,000 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Onsemi by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 101,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Onsemi by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Onsemi by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Onsemi by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ON opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.07. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $51.81 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Onsemi

Insider Activity

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,477,410. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.