Forsta AP Fonden Sells 1,000 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Onsemi by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 101,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Onsemi by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Onsemi by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Onsemi by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ON opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.07. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $51.81 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.40.
In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,477,410. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
