Forsta AP Fonden Sells 200 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $354,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48,018 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,516,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $328,158,000 after buying an additional 87,599 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 40.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,168,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $282,735,000 after acquiring an additional 625,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,260,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $164,334,000 after acquiring an additional 54,319 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Illumina by 148.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $137,735,000 after acquiring an additional 631,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $132.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.03. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Illumina

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.