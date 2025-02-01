Forsta AP Fonden Sells 3,500 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Trading Down 1.0 %

Dover stock opened at $203.42 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $148.45 and a 12 month high of $214.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 23.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Dover’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

