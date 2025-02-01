Foster Group Inc. Buys 520 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 857.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 856.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,101,000 after buying an additional 908,585 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,042.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 948,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,573,000 after buying an additional 865,238 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $221.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.27 and its 200 day moving average is $181.58. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $117.43 and a one year high of $251.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 180.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.50%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,809,191.40. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.