Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stock Position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 122,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 61,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 55,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 24,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVGE stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $64.06 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average is $73.00.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

