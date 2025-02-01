Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 196.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,058 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 952.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $996,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.