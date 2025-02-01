Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,270 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 502,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HYMB stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

