Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 247 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,429,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,439,684,000 after buying an additional 399,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $919,041,000 after acquiring an additional 107,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,148,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 82.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,081,000 after purchasing an additional 572,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ED opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ED shares. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

