Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 480 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 933.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4,225.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Lennar Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $131.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.41 and a fifty-two week high of $193.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.