Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,379 Shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 108,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,546,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 32,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of PVI opened at $24.80 on Friday. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81.

About Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF

The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

