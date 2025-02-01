Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1312 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLHY traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,142 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11.

Get Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF alerts:

About Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.