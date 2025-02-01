FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December (NYSEARCA:XIDE) Declares Dividend of $0.16

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December (NYSEARCA:XIDE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1637 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. 8,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,159. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December (XIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a buffer against the first 10% of losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of SPY FLEX options and US Treasurys.

