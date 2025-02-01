FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth $528,000.

BATS:FFEB opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

