FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR) to Issue $0.17 Dividend

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA XIMR remained flat at $31.13 during midday trading on Friday. 1,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,645. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (XIMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a buffer against the first 10% of losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of SPY FLEX options and US Treasurys.

