FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR) to Issue $0.17 Dividend

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA XIMR remained flat at $31.13 during midday trading on Friday. 1,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,645. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March Company Profile
