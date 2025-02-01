Gagnon Securities LLC Acquires 4,491 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,133.33. This represents a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $29,224.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,612.31. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,802 shares of company stock worth $481,625 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

