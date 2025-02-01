Gagnon Securities LLC Buys 306,332 Shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,332 shares during the period. Kaltura makes up 1.0% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Kaltura were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 124,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kaltura by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kaltura by 15.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 91,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 5.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 280.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 118,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Kaltura Price Performance

Shares of Kaltura stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. Kaltura, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kaltura from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KLTR

About Kaltura

(Free Report)

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.