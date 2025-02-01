Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Trading Down 19.2% – Here’s Why

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 19.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 3,509,303 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,273% from the average daily volume of 255,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.
Gatekeeper Systems Stock Up 4.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of C$41.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58.
Gatekeeper Systems Company Profile
Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and mobile data collectors; G4 Viewer that revolutionizes video management for fleet monitoring; AI Dash Cam, an AI-based dash cam that offers driver status monitor and advanced driver assistance systems; wireless systems, such as access points, mobile wireless modules, mobile Wi-Fi systems, and yard guards; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gatekeeper Systems
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Gatekeeper Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatekeeper Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.