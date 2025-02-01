GFS Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $58.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.92%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

