GFS Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,800 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,167,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 27.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 455,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 98,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 255,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,792,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 88.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 166,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 78,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 277.63, a current ratio of 277.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.