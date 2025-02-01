GFS Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,348,000 after purchasing an additional 839,150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,274.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,088,000 after buying an additional 465,623 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,324.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 379,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,001,000 after buying an additional 363,899 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,116.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 386,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,951,000 after acquiring an additional 354,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,090,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,879,000 after acquiring an additional 354,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $155.79 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.