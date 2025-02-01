GFS Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,290 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $113,015,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,978.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 189,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,608,000 after acquiring an additional 187,099 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $73,917,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 309,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,867,000 after acquiring an additional 133,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $445.39 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $376.14 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.56.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

