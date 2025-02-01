GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 148 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $134.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.42 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

