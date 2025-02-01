GFS Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,825 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up approximately 1.6% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $683,252,000 after acquiring an additional 587,329 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,865,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,061 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth $946,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $49.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

