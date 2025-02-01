GFS Advisors LLC Sells 3,278 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 103,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $28.51 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.