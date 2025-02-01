GFS Advisors LLC Takes Position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUA. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 109,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:TUA opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

