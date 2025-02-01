Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 164,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $15,094,275.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,227.92. This represents a 67.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $23,064,310.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,886,126.44. This trade represents a 64.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 456,234 shares of company stock worth $42,130,461. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $97.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,080.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.59.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

