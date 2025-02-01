Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 867,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 746,652 shares.The stock last traded at $35.47 and had previously closed at $33.68.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 324.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 51.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

