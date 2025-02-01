Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,888 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3,623.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 822.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period.

PFFD stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

