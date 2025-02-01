Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Update

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,300 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the December 31st total of 647,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,366.5 days.

Gold Road Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ELKMF opened at $1.60 on Friday. Gold Road Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold properties in Western Australia. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010.

