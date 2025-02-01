Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Trading Up 15.6% – Here’s What Happened

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 333,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the average session volume of 80,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Grande Portage Resources Trading Down 12.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$20.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a current ratio of 0.51.

About Grande Portage Resources

(Get Free Report)

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grande Portage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grande Portage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.