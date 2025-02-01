Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 312 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

