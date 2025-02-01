Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $201,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.1% in the third quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the third quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 85,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 47,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.93.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of PSX opened at $117.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $108.90 and a 52 week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.