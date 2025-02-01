Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $956,000 Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OWL. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 19.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE OWL opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

