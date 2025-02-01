Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 133 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $128.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.95. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.13.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

