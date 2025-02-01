Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.94 ($1.66) and traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.49). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 120.50 ($1.49), with a volume of 4,158,523 shares trading hands.

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,010.00 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

