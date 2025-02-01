Gwenn Hansen Sells 3,690 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $73,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,349.45. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ NRIX opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $29.56.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 63.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NRIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nurix Therapeutics
Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nurix Therapeutics
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- Stock Average Calculator
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.