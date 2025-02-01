Gwenn Hansen Sells 3,690 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $73,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,349.45. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 63.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,352 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 77.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 56,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 675.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 586,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 511,256 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 123,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 42,315 shares during the last quarter.

NRIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

