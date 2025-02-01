Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 189.69 ($2.35) and traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.52). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 282 ($3.49), with a volume of 535,984 shares.

Hammerson Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 281.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 190.36. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,565.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 10.65.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

