Hantz Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AZEK by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in AZEK by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth $262,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Samara Toole sold 1,709 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $90,577.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,496. This trade represents a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $1,066,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,255,149.80. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,170 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZEK stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.94. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several research firms recently commented on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AZEK from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AZEK from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

