Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $660,000 Stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in RXO were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RXO. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in RXO by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in RXO by 68.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of RXO by 407.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. RXO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. RXO’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RXO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on RXO from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of RXO from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of RXO from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

RXO Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

