Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases 494 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPAY. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Corpay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Corpay by 43.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Corpay during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Corpay by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $380.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.10 and a 1-year high of $391.10.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 26.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corpay news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total transaction of $2,960,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,961.88. This represents a 81.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $1,116,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,645.40. This trade represents a 22.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPAY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Corpay from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.43.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

