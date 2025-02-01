Hantz Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth $112,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 197.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

CIGI opened at $142.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

CIGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $172.50 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

