Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 18,329 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,329 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABEV. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 38,417 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Ambev by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

Ambev Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABEV opened at $1.86 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0414 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.